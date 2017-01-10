Saba Qamar’s Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan

The first look of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s new movie Hindi Medium was unveiled.

The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar.

In the movie, Khan plays a Punjabi shop owner who sells designer clothes in New Delhi.

The film is scheduled for a March 31 release in Pakistan and is directed by Saket Chaudhary.

Khan, known for his work predominantly in Hindi cinema,is also known for his works in British cinema and Hollywood.

Khan won the National Film Award for best actor in 2012, for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar. As of 2015, he had appeared in more than 50 Indian films in Bollywood, and a few international films, such as Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man and Jurassic World.