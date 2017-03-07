Pakistani bridal week from March 31

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pakistani bridal week from March 31

Fashion platform to have stellar showstoppers from Pakistan’s film and TV industry

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

The dates for the biannual Bridal Couture Week (BCW) have been announced in Pakistan, despite terror threats following the lethal bomb blasts in Lahore.

The event, one of the country’s biggest bridal fashion extravaganzas, will be held in Karachi from March 31 to April 2.

BCW, since its inception, has been the hub for fashion designers to showcase their latest bridal collections. One reason is that the bridal week is associated with Hum TV, a channel that airs the fashion week live.

Over the years, Bridal Couture Week has provided a platform not only for prominent designers but also aspiring and emerging talent. The platform also features bridal jewellery designers. Some of the country’s leading actors, musicians and artists will also be walking the ramp.

The names of participating designers will be announced soon.

More from Desi News

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

Actress Bhavana engaged to Naveen

Life & Style Gallery

Acid attack survivors walk the ramp

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE