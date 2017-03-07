Pakistani bridal week from March 31

The dates for the biannual Bridal Couture Week (BCW) have been announced in Pakistan, despite terror threats following the lethal bomb blasts in Lahore.

The event, one of the country’s biggest bridal fashion extravaganzas, will be held in Karachi from March 31 to April 2.

BCW, since its inception, has been the hub for fashion designers to showcase their latest bridal collections. One reason is that the bridal week is associated with Hum TV, a channel that airs the fashion week live.

Over the years, Bridal Couture Week has provided a platform not only for prominent designers but also aspiring and emerging talent. The platform also features bridal jewellery designers. Some of the country’s leading actors, musicians and artists will also be walking the ramp.

The names of participating designers will be announced soon.