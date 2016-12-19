Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ heading to Dubai?

Arshad Khan, who shot to fame following his photograph going viral, may soon head to the UAE to film his debut movie project

Pakistan chaiwala
Image Credit: Jiah Ali
Were talking about Internets new crush, a hot tea-seller A.K.A. social media's #ChaiWala from the streets of Islamabad, Pakistan.
Tabloid
 

Pakistan’s overnight sensation, Arshad Khan, who shot to fame after a picture of him pouring tea took the internet by storm, might soon land in the UAE to film his first movie project.

According to reports published in an online news website Express Tribune, the 18-year-old dreamy tea seller confirmed that he will be in Dubai and England for his debut film, tentatively titled Kabeer, soon. The breakout star will play the hero’s brother.

“Even in this film I was offered a number of roles but I felt the character of hero’s brother suited my personality the most. No doubt, my role in this film is very important. They even offered me a hefty amount of money but I can’t really disclose the number right now. One thing is for sure, that I’m travelling to Dubai and England for the shoot of my first film,” Khan was quoted as saying. tabloid! couldn’t independently verify the veracity of this quote.

The teenager, who is one of 18 siblings, has been selling tea at a weekly market in Pakistan for the last four years. Following his popularity over his handsome looks and dreamy green eyes, the unsuspecting and reluctant blue-collared worked was even snapped up a modelling contract for an online shopping site in Islamabad.

If this development of his acting offer is true, then it’s clear that Khan has changed his stand on acting.

In an earlier interview, he was quoted as saying that acting was “not honourable work”.

“Pashtuns always look for work that is honourable... If I can find some clean, honourable work, I will certainly do it,” he was quoted as saying on the same website.

 

 

More from Desi News

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

Aamir Khan to host special ‘Dangal’ screening

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party