Meet Pakistan’s Ranveer Singh lookalike

Faisalabad resident Hammad Shoaib has recently been making waves in social media because he looks like Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

Shoaib is an admirer of the actor and regularly updates his social media to highlight his resemblance with Singh. He sports the exact hairstyle and facial hair, and to top it all, has the dance moves to prank many.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the 20-something doppelganger commented on how amazing it feels to be compared to the Bollywood heartthrob. “Aside from that, I get to be the crush of many, many girls,” he adds.

Interestingly, Shoaib also dressed like Singh — wearing bright shirts and jackets, coupled with skinny, just-over-the-ankle jeans, and loafers or formal shoes.