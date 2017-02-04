Mahira Khan says Pakistanis are excited to see ‘Raees’

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan says there is a lot of excitement back home for her Bollywood debut Raees, also starring actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia Raees released on January 25 worldwide, except Pakistan.

“It is releasing in Pakistan and everyone was waiting for it to release here like anywhere else across the world. It will do amazing in Pakistan,” Khan said during a video conference.

She was joined by her co-stars Shah Rukh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Pakistan has lifted its ban on the screening of Indian films.

A statement by the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, released on January 31 had said: “The Federal Government is pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies (including Indian films) in Pakistani cinemas.”

According to Sidhwani, Raees will soon release in the neighbouring country.

“You don’t understand how much we wanted this to happen. Raees is a big film and everyone was asking me about it. Everyone was waiting,” Khan said.

When asked about the ban on Pakistani artists in India, the actress played safe.

“There are a lot of things being said. If you were [in] my place to see [the] film doing the way it is, the songs and trailer come out. I have received lot of love. To feel that is more than enough. I am happy siting here. For me this is it,” she said.