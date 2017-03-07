‘Maan Jao Na’ to mark Pakistani debut of Iranian actress Naaz

Crew Motion Pictures arranged a press meet in Karachi for upcoming cinematic venture Maan Jao Na, featuring Iranian star Naaz Narouzi and Adeel Chaudhry in lead roles.

Produced by Mohammad Khalid Ali and directed by Aabis Raza, Maan Jao Na will be released in the country after Eid, which is in June. The film is written by Asma Nabeel, who is also the executive producer, and Ahsan Raza Firdousi.

Maan Jao Na will mark the Pakistan debut of Naaz. The star speaks multiple languages including Urdu, Persian, German, English and French. She is a trained dancer and loves football, too. From the age of 15 she has been busy travelling around the world as model and walking the ramp for international brand including Lacoste and Dior. She has also been the face of several brands such as C&A, a clothing brand in Germany, Thumbs Up, Myntra, Canon, Samsung and Being Human.

Maan Jao Na also marks the movie debut of Chaudhry. The cast includes a mix of new and veteran actors including Ayaz Samoo, Hajra Yamin, Ghana Ali, Naeem Haq, Asif Raza Mir, Asma Abbaas and Nayyer Ejaz. For the first time, Ali Gul Pir will appear in the movie in a special cameo.

“After the success of Dukhtar the dream of making films has become a passion. Maan Jao Na is the torch bearer followed by a number of refreshing scripts that Crew Motion Pictures is all set to produce this year,” said Crew Films CEO and Producer Mohammad Khalid Ali.

Maan Jao Na is a light-hearted romantic comedy and mirrors the attitudes of today’s youth and their beliefs in love and relationships. The soundtrack is composed by Shuja Haider of Coke Studio fame and the talented Asim Raza.

“Maan Jao Na is the first project of our company and we are simply aiming to bring a true filmy feel for the viewers. Along with high production values, strong focus is on the story and content. The cast is new, however, as filmmakers it is now important to focus on creating stars for our film industry,” Crew Motion Pictures COO and Films Head Asma Nabeel said.

“I am really excited and feeling blessed to be a part of such film. I want to say a lot about the film... but I want the viewers to watch it and give their feedback. Masses’ appreciation is the only trophy I am looking forward to,” Maan Jao Na director Raza said.

The film has mostly been shot in Karachi with a few shots in Sukkur.