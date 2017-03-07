‘Maan Jao Na’ to mark Pakistani debut of Iranian actress Naaz

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Maan Jao Na’ to mark Pakistani debut of Iranian actress Naaz

The movie will be released in the country after Eid

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Crew Motion Pictures arranged a press meet in Karachi for upcoming cinematic venture Maan Jao Na, featuring Iranian star Naaz Narouzi and Adeel Chaudhry in lead roles.

Produced by Mohammad Khalid Ali and directed by Aabis Raza, Maan Jao Na will be released in the country after Eid, which is in June. The film is written by Asma Nabeel, who is also the executive producer, and Ahsan Raza Firdousi.

Maan Jao Na will mark the Pakistan debut of Naaz. The star speaks multiple languages including Urdu, Persian, German, English and French. She is a trained dancer and loves football, too. From the age of 15 she has been busy travelling around the world as model and walking the ramp for international brand including Lacoste and Dior. She has also been the face of several brands such as C&A, a clothing brand in Germany, Thumbs Up, Myntra, Canon, Samsung and Being Human.

Maan Jao Na also marks the movie debut of Chaudhry. The cast includes a mix of new and veteran actors including Ayaz Samoo, Hajra Yamin, Ghana Ali, Naeem Haq, Asif Raza Mir, Asma Abbaas and Nayyer Ejaz. For the first time, Ali Gul Pir will appear in the movie in a special cameo.

“After the success of Dukhtar the dream of making films has become a passion. Maan Jao Na is the torch bearer followed by a number of refreshing scripts that Crew Motion Pictures is all set to produce this year,” said Crew Films CEO and Producer Mohammad Khalid Ali.

Maan Jao Na is a light-hearted romantic comedy and mirrors the attitudes of today’s youth and their beliefs in love and relationships. The soundtrack is composed by Shuja Haider of Coke Studio fame and the talented Asim Raza.

Maan Jao Na is the first project of our company and we are simply aiming to bring a true filmy feel for the viewers. Along with high production values, strong focus is on the story and content. The cast is new, however, as filmmakers it is now important to focus on creating stars for our film industry,” Crew Motion Pictures COO and Films Head Asma Nabeel said.

“I am really excited and feeling blessed to be a part of such film. I want to say a lot about the film... but I want the viewers to watch it and give their feedback. Masses’ appreciation is the only trophy I am looking forward to,” Maan Jao Na director Raza said.

The film has mostly been shot in Karachi with a few shots in Sukkur.

More from Desi News

tags from this story

Samsung
follow this tag on MGNSamsung
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

Samsung
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

Actress Bhavana engaged to Naveen

Life & Style Gallery

Acid attack survivors walk the ramp

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE