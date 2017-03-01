Komal Rizvi to open season 2 of ‘Cornetto Pop Rock’

Cornetto Pop Rock is gearing up to open its second season with the launch of the music video of Yeh Kya Hua by pop icon Komal Rizvi.

The video is directed by Wajahat Rauf (of Karachi Se Lahore fame), choreographed by Wahab Shab, and styled by Ehtesham Ansari, with Saad Sultan being the music producer.

Rizvi’s duet with Q from Josh, Desan Da Raja, from season one of the show, won the Google Award for the fourth most watched video on YouTube in Pakistan with over two million views.

Yeh Kya Hua is a light and energetic song which also samples the classic song Chitta Kukkar Banere Te.

“I’m so excited this season. The success of Desan Da Raja inspired me to make this song. I have written this song aiming it to be simple and fun that puts on a smile on faces and then throw in a classic nostalgic tune in a contemporary fashion. It was so much fun working on this song and I hope people enjoy it as much as I loved the process,” said Rizvi.

“Yeh Kya Hua is a true party anthem with amazing recall value! It’s so catchy anyone can dance to it. It’s a perfect song to play during traffic jams to lighten the mood,” said Shah.

Rauf also commented on the music video, saying, “It was a pleasure working on the Cornetto Pop Rock 2 music video for the reason that the songs were exceptionally good. And it’s always fun to work with a youth brand that brings with it a lot of energy.”