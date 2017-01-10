Mobile
Fawad Khan and family pose for photo

The Pakistani star is rarely photographed with his wife and children

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who is popular in his home country and in India, is rarely photographed with his family.

But a picture started making rounds on the Internet on Wednesday, showing the Humsafar actor with his wife, Sadaf, and son Ayaan.

The picture shows Khan with an arm wrapped around Sadaf’s shoulders, and his other hand holding Ayaan’s. His son, on the other hand, seems to be interested in something beyond the camera lens.

However, their daughter Elayna is nowhere to be seen.

Khan is best known for starring in hit TV dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and for working in Bollywood films such as Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

Before becoming an actor, he used to sing for Entity Paradigm, an alternative rock band based in Lahore. Their debut album Irtiqa was released in 2003, but the band broke up in 2007.

Khan made his film debut with a supporting role in the 2007 Pakistani movie Khuda Ke Liye.

India
