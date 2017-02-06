Mobile
Children’s music festival held in Pakistan

The main objective of the festival was to integrate music with learning

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

A music festival for children and families was organised by Roshan Rahain in Lahore, Pakistan on Saturday.

Roshan Rahain is a non-profit organisation working to highlight the importance of learning through various forms of art including music. The festival was held at Ali Institute of Education and had over 700 attendees including children, teachers and families.

The main objective of the festival was to integrate music with learning, through workshops covering various topics such as ‘Introduction to Mausiqi’, ‘Mausiqar for the Sub-Continent’, ‘History of Singing’ and ‘Listening to Qawwali’ and ‘How to set up a Recording Studio from Scratch’. Teachers and parents also attended the workshops with their children. The workshops were held by festival partner Dheere Bolo.

Schools which attended the festival included House Of Juniors, Allied School, Crescent Model School, LFS, The Educators, DPS, IKL, Lahore Garrison, Mohsin Public School, KIPS, Qurban Public High School, Faridia Public High School, SOS Village, Rukshana Foundation, King David Music Academy, Unique School, Beacon House, Govt. Girls Model School and TNS.

Popular singer and former Pakistan Idol champion Zamad Baig attended the festival as a judge and performed at the closing of the festival.

Teachers who attended the festival shared their feedback.

“It was a very engaging and an entertaining experience for the children and such activities should be carried out often,” a school’s principal said.

The idea behind organising the music festival was to introduce the concept of integrating music with learning skills of children. We worked very hard to put together series of musical workshops which were engaging and yet fun to attend. We had hundreds of children, families, teachers who attended our festival and it was encouraging to see that almost all of them endorsed our idea. We will be bringing more innovative projects for children and families alike,” said Shaigan Azhar, CEO and director, Roshan Rahain.

