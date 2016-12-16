Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Zoya Akhtar to produce show about wedding planners

The filmmaker, along with business partner Reema Kagti, will create the first season of ‘Made in Heaven’ for Amazon Prime Video

Image Credit: IANS
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar
Tabloid
 

Bollywood fillmakers’s’s Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production banner Tiger Baby will collaborate with Excel Entertainment to produce a show about wedding planners in association with Amazon.

Speaking at the first look of the Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday in Mumbai, Akhtar said the show Made in Heaven is about two wedding planners in Delhi.

“The first season will have 10 episodes and if it does well we will be making the second season.”

Asked whether filmmakers are keen to concentrate more on making shows than films, Akhtar said, “I don’t think that. This is a different and long format. So for a filmmaker and writer who are used to tell the story in two hours, this is an opportunity for us to [explore] a different format and that’s why we are happy to experiment with it.”

Kagti agreed that there was an advantage in making long format shows.

Other industry biggies who will be making unique shows for the Amazon Prime Video include Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Farhan Akhtar, Ram Madhvani, D.K. Krishna and Raj Nidimoru, Sujoy Ghosh and Asif Kapadia.

More from Bollywood

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

Also In Bollywood

Aamir Khan to host special ‘Dangal’ screening

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party