Zoya Akhtar to produce show about wedding planners

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar

Bollywood fillmakers’s’s Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production banner Tiger Baby will collaborate with Excel Entertainment to produce a show about wedding planners in association with Amazon.

Speaking at the first look of the Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday in Mumbai, Akhtar said the show Made in Heaven is about two wedding planners in Delhi.

“The first season will have 10 episodes and if it does well we will be making the second season.”

Asked whether filmmakers are keen to concentrate more on making shows than films, Akhtar said, “I don’t think that. This is a different and long format. So for a filmmaker and writer who are used to tell the story in two hours, this is an opportunity for us to [explore] a different format and that’s why we are happy to experiment with it.”

Kagti agreed that there was an advantage in making long format shows.

Other industry biggies who will be making unique shows for the Amazon Prime Video include Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Farhan Akhtar, Ram Madhvani, D.K. Krishna and Raj Nidimoru, Sujoy Ghosh and Asif Kapadia.