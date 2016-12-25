Mobile
Zeenat Aman delighted with ‘Laila’ remix

The song has been remade for Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan film ‘Raees’

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman danced to Laila O Laila from the film Qurbani in 1980 and is happy that it’s being recreated by Sunny Leone for the movie Raees.

The new version, called Laila Main Laila, sees Leone adding her own style to the song.

Aman, 65, says the makers of Raees, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, have done a wonderful job with the song.

“I am glad my songs Dum Maaro Dum and Laila O Laila have been remixed. A whole new generation gets the chance to hear it,” Aman said in a statement.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, Raees will open in UAE theatres on January 26.

