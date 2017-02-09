Zaira Wasim on growing up in Kashmir

Dangal star Zaira Wasim says she grew up in Kashmir without going out much and her teenage years were unusual.

The young star said she always remained in her zone and didn’t even see a huge hill next to her house.

Wasim explained, “I was always in my own zone. I think my life was a little different from how the life of a 16-year-old person should be. I never went out much.

“My dad used to tell me stories that they used to go here and there. There is a huge hill right next to my house and I have never been there.”

The 16-year-old actress was speaking at the launch of Zuni Chopra’s book The House that Spoke.

Wasim said perhaps the biggest difference between youngsters belonging to different regions would be that they have different stories to share.

“Now, a 16 year old would be similar to the one in Mumbai or Delhi. There’s no huge difference. But I think it could be that you might see a vast variety of opinions and views.

“They have different stories to tell you, they have their own ideas about almost everything. So, apart from that ideology I don’t think there’s any vast difference.”

The Kashmir-set book, published by Penguin, is the debut novel of Chopra, 15, daughter of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra.