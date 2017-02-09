Zaira Wasim on growing up in Kashmir

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zaira Wasim on growing up in Kashmir

‘Dangal’ star says life was constrained, she never even saw the hill that stands near her house

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Dangal star Zaira Wasim says she grew up in Kashmir without going out much and her teenage years were unusual.

The young star said she always remained in her zone and didn’t even see a huge hill next to her house.

Wasim explained, “I was always in my own zone. I think my life was a little different from how the life of a 16-year-old person should be. I never went out much.

“My dad used to tell me stories that they used to go here and there. There is a huge hill right next to my house and I have never been there.”

The 16-year-old actress was speaking at the launch of Zuni Chopra’s book The House that Spoke.

Wasim said perhaps the biggest difference between youngsters belonging to different regions would be that they have different stories to share.

“Now, a 16 year old would be similar to the one in Mumbai or Delhi. There’s no huge difference. But I think it could be that you might see a vast variety of opinions and views.

“They have different stories to tell you, they have their own ideas about almost everything. So, apart from that ideology I don’t think there’s any vast difference.”

The Kashmir-set book, published by Penguin, is the debut novel of Chopra, 15, daughter of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra.

More from Bollywood

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

Also In Bollywood

Akashdeep wants his TV comeback to be perfect

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE