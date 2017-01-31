Mobile
Why Shah Rukh Khan will never do politics

Actor says he enjoys his hero status too much

  • Shah Rukh Khan poses for a photograph during a promotional event for the Hindi film 'Raees' in MumbaiImage Credit: AFP
  • Shah Rukh Khan attended the success party of his Hindi Film ‘Raees’ in MumbaiImage Credit: AFP
  • Shah Rukh Khan (L), Sunny Leone (C) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui pose for a photograph during a promotional event fImage Credit: AFP
  • A still from 'Raees'Image Credit: Supplied
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has played a bootlegger-turned-politician in Raees, says he would never associate with politics himself.

“I love to do the acting only. I don’t know anything or have any interest in politics. I don’t want to associate with politics ever in my life. I am a hero... I would like to remain a hero and an actor always,” Khan said at a success party for Raees in Mumbai on Monday night.

About Raees, the actor said: “Every film has its own place, own business. So it is weird to evaluate one film’s business with another on the same criterion.

“Having said that, we knew we would have a limited business... The film has done fair business than what we expected.”

Asked about being compared to last year’s hits Sultan and Dangal, the Dilwale star said: “It is nice to know everything is going well. If we start comparing, then the sky is the limit. Why should we compare only the last big hits like Dangal and Sultan, which are much bigger hits than perhaps this film can ever be?

“Therefore, that comparison from outside very is good but from inside we know the truth. Raees has a limit and we are happy if the film reaches that.”

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
