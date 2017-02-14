Mobile
Why ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ is close to Varun Dhawan’s heart

The actor says he is happy with the response he’s getting for the film

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, says the forthcoming film is close to his heart.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is going to be my first release of this year, so this one is really close to my heart,” said Dhawan, who was spotted at the dubbing and recording studio, Sunny Super Sound in Mumbai.

The actor, who will be seen playing the role of Badrinath in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial, says he is happy with the response he’s getting for the film.

“We have really worked hard on the film. Please watch the film, it is releasing on March 10 just before the Holi festival. Let’s hope the audience will enjoy the festive season with my film,” added Dhawan.

The actor will be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in the film.

This will be the third time the duo will be seen together. Dhawan and Bhatt made their acting debut in 2012 with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and in 2014 the two were seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is the second film in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise, is produced by Karan Johar.

