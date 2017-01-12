Vivek Agnihotri to make film on Lal Bahadur Shashtri

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Vivek Agnihotri to make film on Lal Bahadur Shashtri

The director attempts to raise questions about the mysterious death of the leader, who died 51 years ago on January 11

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri during the trailer launch of film Buddha in a Traffic Jam in Mumbai, on April 12, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday announced that his new film is dedicated to India’s second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He attempts to raise questions about the mysterious death of the leader, who died 51 years ago on January 11.

“This is my next film dedicated to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his 51st death anniversary. Please support and contribute ideas. #WhoKilledShashtriji,” tweeted Agnihotri, whose Buddha in a Traffic Jam found critical acclaim.

“Death or assassination, questions must be answered. Contribute ideas. This will be first crowdsourcing of ideas for a film,” he added.

Agnihotri also shared a poster, which reads: “I think it is our democratic right to know if our 2nd Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastriji died a natural death, or, as alleged, was it an assassination? Why the cover-up?”

Shastri had died hours after the Tashkent Accord with Pakistan was signed in 1966. He was 61.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year