Virat Kohli: We aren’t getting engaged
Test skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to Twitter to rubbish media reports of his engagement to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.
Rumours of the 28-year-old Kohli, who recently guided India to a 4-0 thrashing of England, getting engaged to Sharma in the new year flooded social media after the couple was spotted in Uttarakhand, recently.
“We aren’t getting engaged and if we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it. Simple...,” Kohli tweeted. “Since news channels can’t resist selling false rumours and keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion.”
The couple have often been the talk of the town for their on-off relationship.