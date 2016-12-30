Mobile
Virat Kohli: We aren’t getting engaged

The ace cricketer rubbished reports of a betrothal with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma via Twitter

Image Credit: IANS
Rajkot: Indian test captain Virat Kohli with actress Anushka Sharma arrive at a hotel in Rajkot on Nov 5, 2016. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Test skipper Virat Kohli on Friday took to Twitter to rubbish media reports of his engagement to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Rumours of the 28-year-old Kohli, who recently guided India to a 4-0 thrashing of England, getting engaged to Sharma in the new year flooded social media after the couple was spotted in Uttarakhand, recently.

“We aren’t getting engaged and if we were going to, we wouldn’t hide it. Simple...,” Kohli tweeted. “Since news channels can’t resist selling false rumours and keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion.”

The couple have often been the talk of the town for their on-off relationship.

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Virat Kohli
follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

