Vindhu: Akshay Kumar unsure doing Dara Singh biopic

Mahrukh Asad Mirza has written the script for the biopic of the late wrestler-actor

Image Credit: PTI
Actor Akshay Kumar
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actor Vindhu Dara Singh says superstar Akshay Kumar is in two minds about doing the biopic on his late wrestler-actor father Dara Singh.

“Yes, we have spoken to Akshay about the biopic. He hasn’t heard the script yet. He knows we want him in the film. He is little confused, he is thinking. He is a very dedicated actor and whatever he does, he does from the heart,” said Vindhu.

Vindhu, who has worked with Kumar in films such as Kambakkht Ishq, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Housefull, Housefull 2 and Joker, feels that the actor is the apt choice for his father Dara Singh’s biopic.

“Akshay thinks he needs to bulk up for the role, I don’t think so. I think he needs to be like what he was in Brothers or may be ten per cent more. I think he will be wonderful as Dara Singh,” he said.

Mahrukh Asad Mirza, who wrote films such as Amitabh Bachchan’s Kasme Vaade, has written the script for the biopic of the late wrestler-actor.

“From start to end I was part of the script writing, it is very close to our heart and we want it to be made nicely. We want it to be wow,” he said.

There were a lot of names thrown around, from Sangram Singh to Sonu Sood to John Abraham for the biopic. But Vindhu insists only his family can make it.

“There are lot of people who want to do a film on him but they can’t make it without our consent. Nobody can do a film on Dara Singh except us. He is our father, how can we just allow anyone to make the film,” he said.

The 52-year-old actor plans to begin shooting for the film from next year.

