Vikram Bhatt announces two new web series

Vikram Bhatt

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has announced two new web series to be launched on Vuclip’s video streaming service, Viu.

Launching in the first quarter of this year, the series will be co-produced by Bhatt and digital media company Culture Machine, read a statement.

While one web series is an urban thriller with supernatural elements, the other is based on the life of a reigning Bollywood star who overcomes odds to achieve stardom.

Bhatt will be using a new filming technology for one of the shows, the statement added.

“Always exciting to work on projects for a digital audience. The creative challenge is to hold on to their attention and make them want for more,” Bhatt said.

“The allure of the paranormal that plays on in your minds and the vicarious thrill of knowing what it is like to lead the life of a Bollywood star are sure to glue the audience to their laptop or mobile screens,” he added.

The star cast will be announced in a few days and Bhatt says that “you can expect very strong characterisations of the female protagonists.”