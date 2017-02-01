Vidyut Jammwal wants to be the best action hero

Vidyut Jamwal in Commando 2

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has been doing one action film after another without worrying about being typecast.

“I came to Mumbai to become the best action hero. And here I am, doing my best to be one. I am very happy and proud of my tag of ‘action hero’. Why should I change it when I am doing good in that?” he said.

Jammwal, who has starred in action films such as Force and Commando, is said to have delivered some more daredevil stunts for the upcoming Commando 2.

The actor is very excited about Commando 2, which also features Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta.

“We had a great time working. Adah and Esha are wonderful co-stars and I can say I have two new friends now,” he said.

Being the son of an Army officer, playing Captain Karanvir Singh Dogra in the film was interesting for Jammwal.

“Having a foundation always helps you to perform better. Of course, my training in Kalaripayattu [martial art] helped me. But more than anything, I always push myself to do my best as I come from a non-film background and I have great expectation from myself. So, I have to shine so bright that nobody can ignore me,” he said.

Jammwal said one of his wishes recently came true when he acted in a Tigmanshu Dhulia film.

“I love Tigmanshu Dhulia’s films and always wanted to work with him. I did a cameo in Bullett Raja, but now that I have acted in his upcoming directorial venture Yaara. I am very happy. I think the film will be releasing in May. I am also working with Milan Luthria in Baadshaho. So I am happy to work with people from my wish list,” said Jammwal.

Directed by Deven Bhojani, Commando 2 is slated to release in India on March 3.