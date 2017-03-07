Mobile
Vidya looks fierce in ‘Begum Jaan’ poster

The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India

Image Credit: PTI
Vidya Balan
Tabloid
 

With a hookah and rifle in tow, actress Vidya Balan is intimidating as a brothel owner in the first look of Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan.

Unveiling the first look, Balan, an Indian National Award winner, tweeted: “Aa rahi hoon main [I am coming]! #BegumJaanFirstLook.”

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the Hindi adaptation of Mukherji’s Bengali offering Rajkahini is a story of survivors who defy nations to save their homes.

“When Freedom Fought Independence” is the tag line of the movie and a brazen-faced Balan reinforces the essence of her character — “My Body, My House, My Country and My Rules” — in the maiden poster.

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Poonam Singh Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

It is slated to release in India on April 14.

