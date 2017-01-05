Mobile
Vidya Balan is exceptional: Pallavi Sharda

She plays a role in Balan’s upcoming movie ‘Begum Jaan’,a historical drama

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Pallavi Sharda, who has a pivotal role in Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan, says working with the Indian National Award winner was a great choice.

“My character is very strong... Someone who knows her mind. The character has its own graph in the film, and that is very important for me as an actor. But mainly, to work with Vidya has been one of my career’s greatest choice because she is just an exceptional human being and actress,” Sharda said.

“It is a privilege to work with Vidya and [director] Srijit Mukherjee,” she added.

Of Begum Jaan, Sharda said: “It is a film which is about human triumph. The story is about some strong women. It is very exciting for me to be a part of this film. It is very rare to get this type of a challenging role.”

The 28-year-old actress feels fortunate for the role. “Every film is different. As an actor, you have to keep experimenting with different roles. Begum Jaan has given me that opportunity. So, I think it’s going to be good.”

The historical drama is a remake of the 2015 Bengali film Rajkahini. It is scheduled for release on March 17.

