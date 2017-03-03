Vegetarian Rajkummar Rao eats meat for ‘Trapped’

Rajkummar Rao, a vegetarian, had to eat meat for one of the scenes in the upcoming film Trapped. The actor says the experience was one of the toughest for him.

“Vikramaditya Motwane required me to treat the scene in a real manner. We tried enacting the scene with an alternative, but the result wasn’t satisfying. It was then that we realised that for a vegetarian like me, the emotions and the difficulty to dig my teeth into meat would only come to the forefront once I actually did it,” Rao said in a statement. “The scene was then shot with me consuming meat. The experience was one of the most toughest calls I have had to take as an actor.”

The film is a survival drama where protagonist, played by Rao, gets trapped inside a house for days without food, water, electricity and communication with the outer world.

The film is slated to release on March 17 in India.