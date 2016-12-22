Vaani Kapoor likes to keep her fashion simple

Actress Vaani Kapoor

Actress Vaani Kapoor says she doesn’t consider herself fashionable in real life.

The actress, who made her debut with Yash Raj’s Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, says her style statement is keeping it simple.

“You can be comfortable and be stylish at the same time. I am simple when it comes to my sense of style. I am not that experimental, or into fashion. I am not scared of any fashion policing, yet.

“Unless they completely rubbish me. But so far I don’t think I’ve ever been questioned about that,” said Kapoor.

The Befikre star says she has a “decent taste in clothing and styles” and feels she would any day choose clothes in which she feels “comfortable and confident”.

“I don’t want the garment to overshadow my personality. So something which I am comfortable and confident in, I’ll always go for that,” she said.