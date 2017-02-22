UAE-produced ‘Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan’ wins ratings game

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE-produced ‘Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan’ wins ratings game

The show, which premiered last year, follows the story of a UAE based real estate tycoon and the drama about his successor

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

A TV series produced in and set in the UAE, Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan, is winning the ratings game, clocking an average of 14.5 TVR (television viewer rating) for the month of January, says producer Zee Middle East. The show was pitted against high profile programmes also aired in the Emirates, such as The Kapil Sharma Show, with an average of 2.2 TVR on Sony TV and Bigg Boss, which features Bollywood star Salman Khan as host, with an average 2.1 TVR on Colors.

Zee Middle East said the ratings were released by Ipsos.

The show, which premiered last year, follows the story of a UAE based real estate tycoon and the drama about his successor.

“Creating differentiated local content has given Zee Middle East an edge over competition in the market. We are thrilled with the response to Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan from viewers,” said Mukund Cairae, the CEO for Zee Middle East & Asia Pacific.

Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan airs every Saturday at 9.30pm in the UAE on Zee TV Middle East. The grand finale will air on February 25.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Designer Anju Modi eyes period films

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband