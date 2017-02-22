UAE-produced ‘Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan’ wins ratings game

A TV series produced in and set in the UAE, Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan, is winning the ratings game, clocking an average of 14.5 TVR (television viewer rating) for the month of January, says producer Zee Middle East. The show was pitted against high profile programmes also aired in the Emirates, such as The Kapil Sharma Show, with an average of 2.2 TVR on Sony TV and Bigg Boss, which features Bollywood star Salman Khan as host, with an average 2.1 TVR on Colors.

Zee Middle East said the ratings were released by Ipsos.

The show, which premiered last year, follows the story of a UAE based real estate tycoon and the drama about his successor.

“Creating differentiated local content has given Zee Middle East an edge over competition in the market. We are thrilled with the response to Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan from viewers,” said Mukund Cairae, the CEO for Zee Middle East & Asia Pacific.

Khwaabon Ke Darmiyaan airs every Saturday at 9.30pm in the UAE on Zee TV Middle East. The grand finale will air on February 25.