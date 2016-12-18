Tusshar shares picture of son Laksshay
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has shared a photograph of his father and veteran actor Jeetendra holding his son Laksshay.
Kapoor on Saturday took to Twitter to share the photograph. The grandfather-grandson are both wearing stripes.
“What are you looking at?... Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it!!! Baap numbri beta dus numbri! Love, family,” Kapoor captioned the image.
Kapoor, who is single, announced the arrival of his son, through IVF and surrogacy, in June.
Earlier, star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao had son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s third child AbRam was also born via surrogacy.