Tom Alter to play Ruskin Bond in short film
Veteran actor Tom Alter has taken on a role as celebrated author Ruskin Bond in a new short film, its maker Bhargav Saikia has revealed.
Saikia, whose Kashmir-set independent thriller production Kaafiron Ki Namaaz and horror short film Awakenings was widely acclaimed, is happy to welcome the actor on board for his new project, which narrates one of Bond’s short stories.
The director-producer did not name which story of the noted author he has picked.
While Saikia is looking forward to a “fruitful collaboration” with Alter, he is happy that he has Bond’s support for the film.
“I met Ruskin Bond sir in Landour [near Mussoorie] last year and he was very kind to grant me the permission to make a short film on one of his stories,” Saikia said, clarifying that his film is not a biopic on Ruskin Bond.
Other cast members are yet to be revealed.
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj had adapted two Bond stories for film — The Blue Umbrella and 7 Khoon Maaf.