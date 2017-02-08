Taapsee Pannu’s ‘RunningShaadi’ to release in Pakistan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Taapsee Pannu’s ‘RunningShaadi’ to release in Pakistan

The news comes right after Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ was banned from being screened in the country

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Amit Roy’s Bollywood film RunningShaadi.com, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh, will hit the screens in Pakistan on February 17, the same day as its release in India.

The news comes right after the release of much-anticipated Bollywood film Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, was on Monday banned in Pakistan due to its “objectionable” content.

“I think it’s a good way forward because just banning all things that the two nations enjoy about each other is not going to move our relationship forward,” said Roy.

“We enjoy many of the same things and the people of both our nations are made from the same grain. So why let the politics chosen by the select few determine the common man’s desire on either side to communicate and enjoy each other’s cultures. I completely welcome this decision by our friends in Pakistan to release our film and I hope they enjoy it,” he added.

After the self-imposed ban on Bollywood films in Pakistan ended on February 1, Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas screened Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Vikram Malhotra, co-producer of RunningShaadi.com, said: “We are delighted that RunningShaadi.com will release in Pakistan. The film is an endearing entertainer, especially for the youth and I am sure that audience across the world will enjoy this quirky yet meaningful story.”

Last week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave a thumbs up to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to lift the “ban” by issuing No Objection Certificate to Indian films, subject to clearance by the Censor Board.

According to an official handout issued by the Information Ministry, the government was “pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies [including Indian films] in Pakistani cinemas”.

Following the tensions over an attack on an Indian army base in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, and surgical strikes across the Line of Control in September last year, Pakistani cinema owners had decided not to screen Indian movies until the atmosphere became better.

The decision was taken after the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association banned all Pakistani artists from working in films in India.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGNHrithik Roshan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Hrithik Roshan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Taapsee: spontaneous acting worked in my favour

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system