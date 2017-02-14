Taapsee Pannu puts a ring on ‘RunningShaadi’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has a bone to pick with Hindi cinema and the way they portray certain roles.

“We have a cliched way of showing and portraying Sardarni characters [Punjabi Sikh women] in Hindi cinema. They are shown as loud, annoying and with a louder dress sense,” said Pannu in an interview with Gulf News tabloid! over the phone.

It’s not a rant but a few incisive observations as we began discussing her new film, RunningShaadi, out in the UAE cinemas on February 16.

“But we aren’t like that... This role gives me a chance to show what Sardarnis are like for real,” said Pannu. Even Amit Sadh, her co-star in RunningShaadi, tries to dodge the stereotypes attached to his character, who is from Bihar.

“He doesn’t speak like Lalu Prasad Yadav either,” said Pannu, alluding to the colourful former Indian railways minister who has been convicted of a corruption case known as the fodder scam. His quirky style of speaking and his mannerisms have provided constant fodder for caricature and mimicry.

With that out of the way, the actress who’s riding high after the success of women-centric Pink, calls RunningShaadi, a quirky film. The trailers shows a group of friends who come up with an ingenious business idea.

“We help people elope. When you get married, it is sometimes the families who are getting married and there are multiple religious practices to be done. Think about it: we have services that help you get married, find partners — but there’s no service that helps partners elope.”

As far as unique business ideas go, this one’s a keeper. Pannu jokes that the makers should even patent that idea if the film hits it off with the audiences.

“But in all seriousness, I am so happy that they are going to see a new side to a Punjabi girl. It feels like some kind of redemption for every Punjabi girl out there.”

She isn’t new to portraying characters with a realistic touch. In Pink, Arora played a single, independent working woman in Delhi, who survives a sexual assault by a man, who’s from a prominent well-connected political dynasty.

“Even while I played a Delhi girl Meenal, I was so tired of seeing girls from there being shown as someone who abuses or is loud or rash. I am a hardcore Delhiite myself, and I am not like that. Being ill-mannered doesn’t make you a Delhi girl either,” she said.

Her attempt at thwarting stereotypes worked and she’s now being hailed as one of the talents to watch out for in 2017 with films such as Judwaa 2 and Ghazi Attack in her portfolio.

So has life changed for her since Pink?

“People have made me a part of their life. They come up to me and say that I did a great job and that my role and the film paved a road for conversation… There are women who have come up to me and said I was extremely good. That unconditional love makes you realise that it was a landmark film and that love you get makes you realise that some actors don’t get such adoration so early in their career,” she said.

Pannu, who has worked with maverick but blazing talents such as Neeraj Pandey and Shoojit Sircar, is the quintessential outsider in Bollywood. She has worked her way into films by working in South Indian cinema and Bollywood. Her Tamil debut Adukkalam with Dhanush won six national awards.

“I am an outsider, a proud one at that. I never had any godfather, production house backing me, wasn’t launched by a big superstar, nor am I dating a big star. The audience has become my godfather and the way the people have reacted to my film Pink is unbelievable. The audiences are my proverbial godfather so to speak.”

While director Anuirudha Roy Choudhary’s Pink was a career-altering film for Pannu, her latest comedy will help her fans get acquainted with her fun side.

“This character in RunningShaadi demanded that I play myself. I am so thankful to Amit Roy for giving me a role that helped me break all inhibitions… I fell in love with my acting job because it made me realise my own true potential... This film also has a love story between two completely contradictory characters too,” she said.

Plus, this film gave her the chance to speak in Hindi, her native language.

In the South Indian films that she took on early in her career, language was always a barrier for the Hindi-speaking Pannu. While it was liberating to speak a language that she was comfortable in, the role wasn’t necessarily without its own set of challenges.

According to her, playing a person who’s close to your real self isn’t always easy. There are no crutches available, she adds.

“On the surface, you may feel there is very little to do as homework but that isn’t entirely true. When you are playing yourself, you don’t have heavy dialogues or scenes that require you to cry. The hardest thing for an actor to do is to uninhibited in front of the camera. RunningShaadi is a slice of life film where an actor — without tears or drama — needs to hold the audience’s attention for two hours. That isn’t easy,” she said.

So what’s her take on arrange marriages, a popular Indian tradition where your family chooses your life partner or vets them before the people who want to get married meet?

“When you don’t have anyone in your life, but you want to get married or get settled down in your life then it [arranged marriages] may work. Some people don’t mind having somebody choose someone for them,” said Pannu, adding that it’s important for the potential groom and bride to get to know each other before tying the knot.

“Without that, it’s kind of absurd. Even the concept of arranged marriages have slightly evolved in our country. Now people don’t get married to each other without getting to know one another or finding some common ground ... but each to his own,” said Pannu.

RunningShaadi releases in the UAE on February 16.

Quote Unquote

“We live in an over-sensitive society. We are not doing anything illegal in this film. We are helping people who are 18 plus to exercise their choice to get married,” said Pannu when asked if their business venture in the film is a tad shady.