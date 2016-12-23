Mobile
Taapsee Pannu looking forward to ‘Judwaa 2’

‘Pink’ actress says her new film will be a “nice switch-over” for her

Image Credit: IANS
Actress Taapsee Pannu
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who featured in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama Pink this year, says that her new movie Judwaa 2 will be a nice change for her.

Judwaa 2 is an action comedy film, directed by David Dhawan. It will star actor Varun Dhawan in a double role along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pannu.

Judwaa 2 will be a nice switch-over,” said Pannu, on the sidelines of Pride for Women event in Mumbai on Wednesday, where she was honoured with Pride for Women Empowerment Award for her work in cinema.

The actress, who starred in Dhawan’s directorial Chashme Baddoor, says she is excited to work with him again.

“It’s like back to school and class once again,” she said. “It is nice when your hard work is awarded, especially at such a platform [Pride for Women] because it is not just about acting and actors here. It is about people, who have achieved something in all walks of life.

So to be standing there and winning an award for your performance in a particular film, I feel that I have done something more than just good acting, it feels [I] have touched hearts and minds of people.”

She also talked about social issues which are plaguing women in India.

“Crime against women, domestic violence... there are so many issues we need to work on,” she said. “The mindset of people has changed towards widows, but there is always scope for much more. A beautiful beginning has already started.”

