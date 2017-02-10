Mobile
Taapsee Pannu feels spontaneous acting worked in her favour

‘Pink’ actress says while her earlier roles were out of her “comfort zone”, her character in her next release, Shoojit Sircar’s ‘RunningShaadi.com’, is very much like herself

Image Credit: IANS
Kolkata: Actress Taapsee Pannu during a press conference regarding Runningshaadi.com in Kolkata on Feb 9, 2017. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has said that not being a traditionally trained in acting has actually worked in her favour.

“I think that has become my strength. People like the fact that I am a spontaneous actor,” Pannu said during a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday.

The South Indian actress, who started her Bollywood career with a comedy Chashme Baddoor, is set for the release of another romantic comedy RunningShaadi.com produced by Shoojit Sircar that talks about helping people elope.

Talking about her character Nimmi in the film, Pannu said it was effortless.

“My previous films Baby and Pink were out of my comfort zone and I had to work really hard to prepare for them. This was much easier and fun as I got to portray myself on the screen. What more can an actor ask for?” she said.

The actress, who has done just three films in Bollywood so far, said the audience would get a chance to see her more often on the screen as five of her movies would release this year.

“People have often asked me why I do so less films but I told them I am constantly shooting for the last three years. I think they won’t be complaining about this anymore as I have five films coming up this year,” she said with a smile.

Pink producer Sircar said the actress was an “automatic choice” for the role in RunningShaadi.com.

“While RunningShaadi was shot before Pink, I had no doubt in casting Taapsee in the film as she looked so perfect for the role. Had this film been shot after Pink I would have still cast her in the film,” he said.

