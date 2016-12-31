Swara Bhaskar’s happy to play protagonist

Actress Swara Bhaskar

While she’s done a host of supporting roles, actress Swara Bhaskar says she’s happy to finally get lead roles.

She’s played supporting roles in movies Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and the protagonist in Nil Battey Sannata.

The actress made her Bollywood acting debut in 2010.

She will be next seen in Anarkali Aarawali and Tikli and Laxmi Bomb.

“I was an outsider. It has been six years. I have done both commercial and independent projects. I am trying to carve a niche for myself. I am getting, work, appreciation, and I am happy to have now broken into the protagonist space after Nil Battey Sannata. I am in a happy space. I am excited to do roles which are different from each other,” she said.

In Anarkali Aarawali, the actress plays an orchestra party singer, while she will be seen playing a sex worker in novelist Aditya Kripalani’s directorial debut based on his own book, Tikli and Laxmi Bomb.

“My look in Anarkali is very interesting. It was a difficult role. It looks at a woman in a man’s world. I also have Tikli and Laxmi Bomb and a relationship comedy [coming up].”

Bhaskar says she is happy to have tapped into the female lead space but she is open to starring in films featuring other actors in the lead.

“You never know what opportunity will come your way. I may be doing more solo lead films at the moment but I am open to all roles. I am in a place where I am not insecure about work. If I don’t like a role I say no. I don’t think about it. If I like something then I do it.”

Besides her other projects, Bhaskar will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh-directed Veere Di Wedding, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.

“I have done a few readings for the film. It is being produced by Sonam’s sister, Rhea. It is about friendship, love. It is an empowering story and about squad goals.”