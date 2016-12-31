Swara Bhaskar’s happy to play protagonist

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Swara Bhaskar’s happy to play protagonist

‘Nil Battey Sannata’ has won her plaudits and lead roles

Image Credit: IANS
Actress Swara Bhaskar
Tabloid
 

While she’s done a host of supporting roles, actress Swara Bhaskar says she’s happy to finally get lead roles.

She’s played supporting roles in movies Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and the protagonist in Nil Battey Sannata.

The actress made her Bollywood acting debut in 2010.

She will be next seen in Anarkali Aarawali and Tikli and Laxmi Bomb.

“I was an outsider. It has been six years. I have done both commercial and independent projects. I am trying to carve a niche for myself. I am getting, work, appreciation, and I am happy to have now broken into the protagonist space after Nil Battey Sannata. I am in a happy space. I am excited to do roles which are different from each other,” she said.

In Anarkali Aarawali, the actress plays an orchestra party singer, while she will be seen playing a sex worker in novelist Aditya Kripalani’s directorial debut based on his own book, Tikli and Laxmi Bomb.

“My look in Anarkali is very interesting. It was a difficult role. It looks at a woman in a man’s world. I also have Tikli and Laxmi Bomb and a relationship comedy [coming up].”

Bhaskar says she is happy to have tapped into the female lead space but she is open to starring in films featuring other actors in the lead.

“You never know what opportunity will come your way. I may be doing more solo lead films at the moment but I am open to all roles. I am in a place where I am not insecure about work. If I don’t like a role I say no. I don’t think about it. If I like something then I do it.”

Besides her other projects, Bhaskar will also be seen in Shashanka Ghosh-directed Veere Di Wedding, which stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.

“I have done a few readings for the film. It is being produced by Sonam’s sister, Rhea. It is about friendship, love. It is an empowering story and about squad goals.”

More from Bollywood

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

Also In Bollywood

Nandita Das splits from husband Subodh Maskara

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays