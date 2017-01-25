Sushmita Sen signs up for wildlife campaign film

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sushmita Sen signs up for wildlife campaign film

Bollywood actress will be part of ‘The Story of All of Us’ a short films about conservation

Image Credit: IANS
Sushmita Sen
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is taking part in the ‘Wild At Heart’ campaign which aims to promote wildlife conservation.

In a 2-minute short film, titled The Story of All of Us, the actress talks about man’s unbreakable bond with nature, with the help of a poem by Harshal Shetye.

The film features footage of Indian forests and wildlife.

Lynn de Souza, founder of Social Access, who are backing the Wild At Heart Forest and Wildlife conservation campaign, says Sen’s “love for the wild is completely from the heart.”

“She is a very generous person, and lives on her own terms, choosing to adopt two daughters and go through the trouble of real parenting instead of just posing in ads and events as most other celebrities do,” said de Souza.

“We wanted a genuinely humane celebrity to speak up for the human-animal bond, someone with a distinctive earthy voice, and instantly thought of Sushmita,” she added.

The film will be shown at all the cinema screens of UFO Moviez, along with another video of Sen appealing to conserve forests.

“There will also be a special two-and-a-half minute video sound bite that Sushmita Sen has given with her extra special message to all digizens to contribute in their own individual way to the preservation of the forest,” said de Souza.

The team has been working for the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India since the last year and came up with the ‘Wild at Heart’ campaign in an attempt to showcase people from all walks of life celebrating their love and association with nature.

Though they have the 41-year-old actress on board for the campaign, de Souza says “anyone who associates with causes” must come out in support.

“The forest doesn’t need us, we need the forest. Bollywood celebrities tend to trivialise a cause when they over-promote it. It’s okay for the audience at first to be small but sensitive and from there on the awareness to spread out in circles.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Kalki working with Pakistani director Sumar

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services