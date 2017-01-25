Sushmita Sen signs up for wildlife campaign film

Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is taking part in the ‘Wild At Heart’ campaign which aims to promote wildlife conservation.

In a 2-minute short film, titled The Story of All of Us, the actress talks about man’s unbreakable bond with nature, with the help of a poem by Harshal Shetye.

The film features footage of Indian forests and wildlife.

Lynn de Souza, founder of Social Access, who are backing the Wild At Heart Forest and Wildlife conservation campaign, says Sen’s “love for the wild is completely from the heart.”

“She is a very generous person, and lives on her own terms, choosing to adopt two daughters and go through the trouble of real parenting instead of just posing in ads and events as most other celebrities do,” said de Souza.

“We wanted a genuinely humane celebrity to speak up for the human-animal bond, someone with a distinctive earthy voice, and instantly thought of Sushmita,” she added.

The film will be shown at all the cinema screens of UFO Moviez, along with another video of Sen appealing to conserve forests.

“There will also be a special two-and-a-half minute video sound bite that Sushmita Sen has given with her extra special message to all digizens to contribute in their own individual way to the preservation of the forest,” said de Souza.

The team has been working for the Wildlife Conservation Trust of India since the last year and came up with the ‘Wild at Heart’ campaign in an attempt to showcase people from all walks of life celebrating their love and association with nature.

Though they have the 41-year-old actress on board for the campaign, de Souza says “anyone who associates with causes” must come out in support.

“The forest doesn’t need us, we need the forest. Bollywood celebrities tend to trivialise a cause when they over-promote it. It’s okay for the audience at first to be small but sensitive and from there on the awareness to spread out in circles.”