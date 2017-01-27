Mobile
Sushmita Sen arrives in Manila

Former Miss Universe is happy that warmth of Filipinos has not changed

Image Credit: IANS
Sushmita Sen
Tabloid
 

India’s 1994 Miss Universe Sushmita Sen said many things have changed in Manila but not the warmth of friendly Filipinos.

“Many things have changed, but not the Filipinos,” said Sen when she arrived at Pasay City’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday.

“Elegance,” said Sen when asked about her criteria as a judge in choosing the 2016 Miss Universe in Manila on January 30.

“It’s a lifelong commitment, I’m still working at it,” said Sen when asked if she has fulfilled her answer about the essence of a woman — during the question and answer part of the Miss Universe contest in Manila in 1994.

“What is the essence of being a woman? Just being a woman is God’s gift that all of us must appreciate. The origin of a child is a mother, and is a woman. She shows a man what sharing, caring and loving is all about. That is the essence of a woman,” was Sen’s answer, which many believed made her win the title 23 years ago.

“Watching my daughters grow up is the ultimate romance,” she once said, referring to her daughters Renee and Alishah.

She was the first Indian national to bring home the Miss Universe trophy. She has become a model, an actress, and franchise owner of India’s Miss Universe contest.

Recalling her sweet victory in Manila, she once posted on her Instagram, “For me, every Filipino is family…and Philippines [is] my second home ever since 21st May 1994. Winning Miss Universe in Manila [is] a cherished blessing.”

Meanwhile, in reaction to Sen’s arrival, 2016 Miss India Roshmita Harimurthy said, “I feel that pressure. She’s very, very beautiful.”

“Honestly I feel it gets a little tougher because maybe there will be a lot of expectation that India should perform more,” Harimurthy told Push earlier.

“This will be the first time I will get a chance to see her, and a little child in me applauded!” she added.

