Sushant Singh Rajput to promote Dubai like Shah Rukh Khan

If Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enticed you to explore Dubai through a series of promotional videos for the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), it’s now the turn of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput to build on that momentum.

The M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story star revealed on Saturday that he’s following up on Khan’s videos with his own set of adrenaline-charged activities available in Dubai.

“I did so many things. I jumped off a plane, I went to IMG [Worlds of Adventure] and did all their roller coasters, I got to do the F1 racing. I got to play guitar in the middle of the desert where there was a barbecue and a bonfire,” said Rajput in an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid! at his suite.

The last few days in Dubai were an fun-fuelled adventure for the Bollywood actor.

“When celebrities like Shah Rukh tell you about things that are there in the city, they help in creating awareness. We just want to create awareness about this amazing city. I know you don’t have to sell this city because it’s amazing, but you can always create awareness,” said Rajput.

But he added that he wasn’t sure when his promotional videos will be launched formally by DTCM. But he has already begun the informal process by chronicling his Dubai holiday on his Facebook page. The DTCM is yet to confirm his official involvement.

Rajput is so impressed with the city that he’s even considering buying a home here. Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sohail Khan already own homes in Dubai.

“I was just discussing with my friend last night and he told me that he has some contacts. I am really looking into it … My pad should have two things: my library has to be big and the balcony or terrace should ideally overlook the ocean, river or sea,” said Rajput, who recently finished filming for director Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta with Kriti Sanon in Budapest.

Singh is considered to be one of Bollywood’s most promising young talents as he immerses himself in roles that he plays. His portrayal of cricketer Dhoni was spot-on and was widely acclaimed for its authenticity to the real sports legend.

“I am here because I love acting and I love what I do. I feel I am here for the right reason,” said Rajput.

Read the full interview in Gulf News tabloid! soon.