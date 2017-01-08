Sushant Singh Rajput to promote Dubai like Shah Rukh Khan

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sushant Singh Rajput to promote Dubai like Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood actor has been actively sharing his adrenaline-charged activities in the city

  • Sushant Singh RajputImage Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
  • Sushant Singh RajputImage Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

If Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enticed you to explore Dubai through a series of promotional videos for the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), it’s now the turn of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput to build on that momentum.

The M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story star revealed on Saturday that he’s following up on Khan’s videos with his own set of adrenaline-charged activities available in Dubai.

“I did so many things. I jumped off a plane, I went to IMG [Worlds of Adventure] and did all their roller coasters, I got to do the F1 racing. I got to play guitar in the middle of the desert where there was a barbecue and a bonfire,” said Rajput in an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid! at his suite.


The last few days in Dubai were an fun-fuelled adventure for the Bollywood actor.

“When celebrities like Shah Rukh tell you about things that are there in the city, they help in creating awareness. We just want to create awareness about this amazing city. I know you don’t have to sell this city because it’s amazing, but you can always create awareness,” said Rajput.

But he added that he wasn’t sure when his promotional videos will be launched formally by DTCM. But he has already begun the informal process by chronicling his Dubai holiday on his Facebook page. The DTCM is yet to confirm his official involvement.

Rajput is so impressed with the city that he’s even considering buying a home here. Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sohail Khan already own homes in Dubai.

“I was just discussing with my friend last night and he told me that he has some contacts. I am really looking into it … My pad should have two things: my library has to be big and the balcony or terrace should ideally overlook the ocean, river or sea,” said Rajput, who recently finished filming for director Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta with Kriti Sanon in Budapest.

Singh is considered to be one of Bollywood’s most promising young talents as he immerses himself in roles that he plays. His portrayal of cricketer Dhoni was spot-on and was widely acclaimed for its authenticity to the real sports legend.

“I am here because I love acting and I love what I do. I feel I am here for the right reason,” said Rajput.

Read the full interview in Gulf News tabloid! soon.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
aishwarya rai

Also In Bollywood

Aamir Khan ‘overwhelmed’ with ‘Dangal’ response

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish