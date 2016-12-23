Sunny Leone denies Rs40m offer for ‘Laila’ song

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has shot down claims that she was offered Rs40 million (Dh2.1 million) to perform on her song Laila main Laila from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees at a New Year’s eve party.

“I wish that was true. I will be the happiest person on the planet if I was paid [Rs40 million] for my song to perform in Mumbai. I hope it comes true but unfortunately it’s not true,” said Leone. “I am looking forward to perform on this song.”

Laila main Laila is a rendition of the popular song from the 1980 film Qurbani. In the song, Leone is seen wearing a blue lehenga choli (traditional skirt and top).

Set in the 1980s Gujarat, Raees tells the story of a bootlegger whose business is thwarted by a tough policeman. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment, also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.