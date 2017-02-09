Stephen Sondheim to receive PEN ‘literary service’ award

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2013 file photo, composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim attends the premiere of HBO's "Six By Sondheim" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Sondheim's latest honor comes from literary and human rights organization PEN America. The group announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, that the composer is this year's recipient of the PEN/Allen Foundation Literary Service Award. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Stephen Sondheim’s latest honour comes from literary and human rights organisation PEN America. The group announced on Wednesday that the composer is this year’s recipient of the PEN/Allen Foundation Literary Service Award. Meryl Streep will present Sondheim with the award at the group’s annual literary gala on April 25 at the American Museum of Natural History. Sondheim has written music or lyrics or both for West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods and more. PEN will also honour Macmillan CEO John Sargent for his advocacy of publishers’ and authors’ rights. It’s the second straight year PEN has cited a publisher who confronted Amazon. In 2010, Amazon removed “Buy” buttons from Macmillan books, including works by Jonathan Franzen and Hilary Mantel, in a dispute over e-book prices.