SRK: There’s nothing romantic about being poor

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, one of the world’s highest-paid actors, has dismissed the romantic notion of being a struggling, poor artist.

“Don’t philosophise until you’re rich first. I used to be poor, and I can tell you there’s nothing romantic about it. When young people, friends, say they want to be great creative novelists, I advise them to be a copywriter first, make a little money. Don’t be a struggling artist; be a happy one,” he said in an interview with GQ India.

The Dear Zindagi said losing his parents early on had a big impact on him.

“I’m 51. I lost my dad when I was 14 or 15, and my mother when I was 25. That void never gets filled. If you lose your parents too early, you have to grow up too fast. You can’t play with toys, you have to start playing in the real world,” Khan said.

“I play with my children’s toys now. People find it odd, and think perhaps I’m just a good father, but that’s not true. I’m just a father who didn’t have toys.”

He said his father passed away suddenly, and then his mother redeemed the situation for a bit.

“Then she died suddenly and we were all shaken up again. Today, I don’t know whether it’s better to lose your parents when you’re young and get over it faster, or to have them around and see them get older.

“It’s a bit childish, but I do believe they are looking out for me... stars in the sky, perhaps. I think I recognise them, but it’s quite possible I’m praying to someone else’s parents,” he added.

Asked about his bucket list, Khan said: “My family used to own restaurants, so there’s a part of me that’s quite servile. I’m learning how to cook Italian food. I can make pasta, risotto and tiramisu right now — but what I really enjoy is serving people, and making sure they’re well fed. I’m building a new kitchen, so I can cook more.

“I also want to learn to play the guitar well. A few years ago in Spain, I bought two really expensive guitars — one for me and one for my son Aryan — and told him that we should learn to play together. The good thing is he has, and he’s pretty good. AbRam, my three-and-a-half-year-old, is musically inclined too. If I ever do learn the guitar, we could have our own boy band.”

The actor also got candid about social media in today’s world.

“We live in an age where we are over-informed. There’s a lot of noise — the TV guys think [they’re] five hours late, the newspaper guys feel they’re a day late — the emphasis is on putting news out there. Doesn’t matter if it’s true or not because it’s no skin off their back. But the truth is, it does matter, and there are real implications,” Khan said.

“On social media, people say and do things that are barely legal because nothing is really regulated online. It’s like that inappropriate family member you’re always shushing because they’re being plain offensive. The digital world is full of these rude family members - sometimes it’s like they’re the only ones left.”