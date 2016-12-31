SRK: There’s nothing romantic about being poor

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

SRK: There’s nothing romantic about being poor

Actor advises against being a struggling artist

Image Credit: AFP
Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan
Tabloid
 

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, one of the world’s highest-paid actors, has dismissed the romantic notion of being a struggling, poor artist.

“Don’t philosophise until you’re rich first. I used to be poor, and I can tell you there’s nothing romantic about it. When young people, friends, say they want to be great creative novelists, I advise them to be a copywriter first, make a little money. Don’t be a struggling artist; be a happy one,” he said in an interview with GQ India.

The Dear Zindagi said losing his parents early on had a big impact on him.

“I’m 51. I lost my dad when I was 14 or 15, and my mother when I was 25. That void never gets filled. If you lose your parents too early, you have to grow up too fast. You can’t play with toys, you have to start playing in the real world,” Khan said.

“I play with my children’s toys now. People find it odd, and think perhaps I’m just a good father, but that’s not true. I’m just a father who didn’t have toys.”

He said his father passed away suddenly, and then his mother redeemed the situation for a bit.

“Then she died suddenly and we were all shaken up again. Today, I don’t know whether it’s better to lose your parents when you’re young and get over it faster, or to have them around and see them get older.

“It’s a bit childish, but I do believe they are looking out for me... stars in the sky, perhaps. I think I recognise them, but it’s quite possible I’m praying to someone else’s parents,” he added.

Asked about his bucket list, Khan said: “My family used to own restaurants, so there’s a part of me that’s quite servile. I’m learning how to cook Italian food. I can make pasta, risotto and tiramisu right now — but what I really enjoy is serving people, and making sure they’re well fed. I’m building a new kitchen, so I can cook more.

“I also want to learn to play the guitar well. A few years ago in Spain, I bought two really expensive guitars — one for me and one for my son Aryan — and told him that we should learn to play together. The good thing is he has, and he’s pretty good. AbRam, my three-and-a-half-year-old, is musically inclined too. If I ever do learn the guitar, we could have our own boy band.”

The actor also got candid about social media in today’s world.

“We live in an age where we are over-informed. There’s a lot of noise — the TV guys think [they’re] five hours late, the newspaper guys feel they’re a day late — the emphasis is on putting news out there. Doesn’t matter if it’s true or not because it’s no skin off their back. But the truth is, it does matter, and there are real implications,” Khan said.

“On social media, people say and do things that are barely legal because nothing is really regulated online. It’s like that inappropriate family member you’re always shushing because they’re being plain offensive. The digital world is full of these rude family members - sometimes it’s like they’re the only ones left.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
forexusd

Also In Bollywood

Nandita Das splits from husband Subodh Maskara

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays