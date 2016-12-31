SRK, Salman turned scriptwriters for Star Screen Awards 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

SRK, Salman turned scriptwriters for Star Screen Awards 2016

Every move on the award ceremony stage was decided by the actors, says a source

Image Credit: Supplied
Salman khan and Shahrukh Khan
Tabloid
 

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, whose off-screen camaraderie has had a bumpy ride, turned scriptwriters for the 23rd annual Star Screen Awards 2016, which they co-hosted.

A source from channel Star Plus said: “We had hired scriptwriters for them as they are superstars and were coming together to host after many years, putting a full stop to their fights of the past.

“However, after hearing that the theme of this year’s award show is ‘celebrating friendship’, they gave the script a toss and decided to improvise it and give it a personal touch.”

SRK and Salman first worked together in Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 hit Karan Arjun. After that, they remained friends and were seen sharing screen space in movies such as Dushman Duniya Ka, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

However, one incident or another kept adding to the bitterness in their bond.

They even had an argument at actress Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. After that, they buried the hatchet, and SRK appeared on Bigg Boss, which is hosted by Salman, to promote his film Dilwale.

For the Star Screen Awards 2016, while the actors were supposed to have grand entries, they both opted to come on stage Karan Arjun style, the source said.

“Right from the dialogues to the AV being played on them, each thing was thought of and decided by Salman and Shah Rukh,” the source added.

The awards event will air on Saturday on Star Plus.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGNSalman Khan

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Salman Khan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Nandita Das splits from husband Subodh Maskara

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays