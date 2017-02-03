Mobile
Sridevi: My children are my priority

Bollywood actress was at the launch of a song, ‘Kabhi Yaadon Mein’, which revolves around the relationship between a child and its mother

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Sridevi says nothing is more important than motherhood and her priority is always her two daughters.

Married to producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and a mother of to Jhanvi and Khushi, the actress said: “Nothing is more important than your children.”

Sridevi was interacting with the media at the launch event of the single Kabhi Yaadon Mein on Thursday in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar features in the soulful music which revolves around the beautiful relation between a child and mother.

The 1990s’ hit song is recreated by Abhijit Vaghani and sung by Palak Muchchal and Arijit Singh.

The 53-year-old actress, who has appeared in a string of commercially successful movies and has played various roles in a career spanning four decades, says she used to copy her mother on-screen.

“Before I became a mother, I remembered how my mother used to talk or behave. She is always at the back of my mind,” she said. “After you become a mother, the instinct comes naturally. You don’t have to learn motherhood.”

Sridevi who made a comeback with Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish in 2011, will soon be seen in Mom. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Abhimanyu Singh, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special appearance.

