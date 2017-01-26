Mobile
Sonu Sood wants to show ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ to Modi

The actor was promoting his upcoming film with co-star Jackie Chan in India

Image Credit: PTI
Actor Sonu Sood
Tabloid
 

Actor Sonu Sood, who is making his international debut in Kung Fu Yoga, which also stars Jackie Chan, wants to show the film to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I want to show the film to our PM. If Jackie could have made some time then I would have tried to arrange a meeting. We wanted to go to Delhi but the time was so short that we couldn’t,” he said at the press conference of the film on Wednesday.

“This is a new beginning for all of us after starting to make films on Indo-Chinese collaboration. This is a great step,” he said about the agreements signed at the India-China Business Forum in Shanghai which was part of Modi’s China visit.

Sood, 43, recalled the moment when he got the news of sharing screen space with Chan.

“I was in Punjab when I got the news. I was pretty excited and shared with my father. He was happy for me but also as a parent, he was concerned about the action scenes. My father is no more. And this film is going to release under his banner which will be my tribute to him,” said Sood.

The Happy New Year actor said he has learnt a lot about doing action scenes from Chan. “In Bollywood, we do action scenes in a different way. And in Jackie’s films, actions are very fast. So, we used to do a lot of practice on the set offshoot. It is a learning experience for me.”

The action-adventure-comedy film is directed by Stanley Tong and features Jackie Chan, Aarif Rahman, Zhang Yixing, Miya Muqi, Sonu Sood, Disha Patani, Zhang Guoli and Amyra Dastur.

The film is scheduled for release in India on February 3.

