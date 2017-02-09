Mobile
Sonu Sood wants ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ series

Says director Stanley Tong wants to make a sequel too

Image Credit: IANS
Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood during 3rd Bright Awards 2017 in Mumbai on Feb 6, 2017. (Photo: IANS)
Tabloid
 

Actor Sonu Sood feels Kung Fu Yoga deserves to have a series.

At an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, the actor said: “I would love to take the venture forward. I remember that I was talking to my director Stanley Tong in China and he was very happy.

“He said, ‘We are planning to have Kung Fu Yoga 2’. I agreed with him. Kung Fu Yoga should have a series and continue to come again and again,” added the actor, who features in the film along with international star Jackie Chan.

About the response to the film, Sood said: “We all are very glad to see that the film is receiving so much love. Everybody loved the film, especially the kids. They are watching it again and again.”

The film is part of a three-film deal signed between India and China. It is ruling the Chinese box office.

According to China Film News, the movie topped the Chinese box office in the week ending on February 5, earning 963 million yuan (Dh515 million), Xinhua News Agency reported.

