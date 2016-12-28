Sonu Sood: Jackie Chan taught me to stay grounded

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood says working with legendary actor Jackie Chan taught him about the importance of staying groundedl.

“The biggest learning that I got after working with Jackie Chan is that no matter what you achieve in life, you have to be grounded and connected to your roots always,” said Sood.

Sood will soon be seen sharing screen space with Chan, who received an honorary Oscar for his career achievements earlier this year, in the upcoming Sino-Indian film Kung Fu Yoga.

Kung Fu Yoga is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s past visit to India.

The film, which is directed by Stanley Tong, also stars actress Amyra Dastur. Bollywood film stars have reportedly performed some adrenalin-pumping action sequences for the movie, which was partly shot in India.

Sood, however, is not nervous about the upcoming release.

“No, the attention doesn’t add pressure. I think it is high time that all our hard work comes in front of the audience. They need to see it,” he said.

With Kung Fu Yoga expected to release in February next year, the Tutak Tutak Tutiya star says he is excited about the film and is sure that people will love it.