Sonu Nigam named goodwill ambassador for Fight Hunger Foundation

Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam has been announced as the goodwill ambassador for Indian NGO Fight Hunger Foundation. He has also released a song to help raise awareness about the cause.

The song is titled Hope in the Future and was released on Friday.

“I can no longer just stand by while millions of children in India die of hunger. My new song called Hope in the Future is dedicated to Fight Hunger Foundation. They fight everyday so that one day, no child in India will die of hunger.

“I know that if we come together to fight hunger, this day will come soon.”

Fight Hunger Foundation is active in three Indian states — Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh — where its expert teams diagnose and treat malnourished children and work with mothers on prevention techniques, which include the promotion of breastfeeding, good hygiene and care practices and providing a nutritious diet.

Arish Syed, Fight Hunger Foundation’s director, said: “Sonu Nigam is one of India’s most talented and best loved artists. We are extremely excited about this fantastic song which he has written for us.

“We urge every Indian to listen to this song and pledge that we will not let our children die of hunger anymore. With Sonu’s unique initiative and his dedicated support to help us raise awareness, we know that we can beat malnutrition in India, for good.”