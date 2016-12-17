Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Sonu Nigam named goodwill ambassador for Fight Hunger Foundation

Singer has also written a song called ‘Hope in the Future’

Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Sonu Nigam
Tabloid
 

Singer Sonu Nigam has been announced as the goodwill ambassador for Indian NGO Fight Hunger Foundation. He has also released a song to help raise awareness about the cause.

The song is titled Hope in the Future and was released on Friday.

“I can no longer just stand by while millions of children in India die of hunger. My new song called Hope in the Future is dedicated to Fight Hunger Foundation. They fight everyday so that one day, no child in India will die of hunger.

“I know that if we come together to fight hunger, this day will come soon.”

Fight Hunger Foundation is active in three Indian states — Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh — where its expert teams diagnose and treat malnourished children and work with mothers on prevention techniques, which include the promotion of breastfeeding, good hygiene and care practices and providing a nutritious diet.

Arish Syed, Fight Hunger Foundation’s director, said: “Sonu Nigam is one of India’s most talented and best loved artists. We are extremely excited about this fantastic song which he has written for us.

“We urge every Indian to listen to this song and pledge that we will not let our children die of hunger anymore. With Sonu’s unique initiative and his dedicated support to help us raise awareness, we know that we can beat malnutrition in India, for good.”

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

Aamir Khan to host special ‘Dangal’ screening

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party