Soha Ali Khan to tell all in a book

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Soha Ali Khan to tell all in a book

Bollywood actress and real-life princess’ memoir ‘The Perils of Being Moderately Famous’ will be launched later this year

Image Credit: IANS
Soha Ali Khan
Tabloid
 

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is all set to publish a collection of humorous, and sometimes bizarre, stories on her life as a real-life princess and a “moderately famous” celebrity, in what is going to be her debut in writing.

Titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, the book has been acquired by Penguin India and will be released later the year.

Khan is the youngest daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the ninth Nawab of Pataudi.

Her official title is Nawabzadi Soha Ali Khan of Pataudi and Bhopal.

Khan has appeared in movies such as Rang De Basanti and Tum Mile. She studied modern history at Balliol College, Oxford, and earned a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Khan said that she is a voracious reader and was utilising her leisure hours to write.

“I can use this time creatively to pen down memories, some insights from what surely must be a life less ordinary. I am a princess after all. Try not to imagine me saying that whilst stamping my feet in a silver sequined dress with a tiara on my head. And as a person of royalty, surely I am entitled to some royalties,” Khan said.

The actress, however, warned readers that “if you are hoping I will reveal the secret behind Kareena [Kapoor-Khan’s] glowing complexion or how bhai [her brother Saif Ali Khan] trains for an action film, then I am afraid you are barking up the wrong book.”

The bulk of the book, Khan said, was about her and her life.

“Having read a few chapters, I can safely say Soha was born to write. She has amassed a huge fan following not only for her movies but also for her witty repartee on Twitter, and her charm and wit continue to shine in this brilliant collection of personal essays where she recounts with self-deprecating humour some of the most poignant moments of her life — from growing up as a modern-day princess to life as a celebrity in the times of social media culture,” said Commissioning Editor Gurveen Chadha.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Raees’ crosses Rs1 billion mark

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis