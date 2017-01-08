Mobile
Shraddha Kapoor on Farhan rumours: Gossip went overboard

Bollywood actress has been linked to the director and actor who starred with her in ‘Rock On 2’

  • Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor duringpromotions for Rock On 2 in New Delhi in November.Image Credit: IANS
  • Shraddha KapoorImage Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

Rumours of Shraddha Kapoor moving in with her Rock On 2 co-star Farhan Akhtar were at its peak recently, but the Bollywood actress has slammed these reports saying gossip mongers went “overboard” this time.

The actress’s father Shakti Kapoor also had to intervene at one point and deny all the claims made by an Indian entertainment website.

The 29-year-old actress, who has previously been rumoured to be dating Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor, said that none of it was true.

“I think this time it went little overboard. When you are writing something that is false and presenting it as a fact without confirming. I feel it’s extremely wrong,” said Kapoor.

“For just the sake of gossip, tabloids can’t take such liberties. You can’t say something has happened when nothing of this sort has happened,” she added.

The ABCD 2 actress said she was contemplating taking action against the false stories.

“I wish if only some people would be bit responsible in what they write as so many people read it. So it’s not right to paint an incorrect picture,” she said.

“The link up rumours has not affected me at all but this time it did as it involved my family. If you paint a wrong picture and involve family it’s not fair.

“When you put much hard work into films and if the focus shifts to other things like link ups and rumours it’s not correct. I would want my work to be spoken about more,” she added.

Kapoor will next be seen in OK Jaanu, opposite Roy Kapur. The Shaad Ali-directed movie releases in the UAE on January 12.

