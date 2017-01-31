Shraddha Kapoor did not fire her team

Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has praised her management team in a tweet amid rumours that she fired them.

There was talk that Kapoor decided to change her team of managers after some of her recent movies did poorly at the box office.

“Films do well or not so well. Life is full of ups and downs. I’m most fortunate to have the best team through this roller-coaster ride. They are my backbone and I love them more than words can express,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Kapoor was last seen in films such as Rock On 2 and Ok Jaanu, both of which didn’t do well at the box office.

She is now gearing up for the release of her Half Girlfriend. She will also be seen in Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai directed by Apoorva Lakhia.