Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur on ‘Kapil Sharma Show’
Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are gearing up for the release of OK Jaanu, will be seen promoting the romantic drama on The Kapil Sharma Show.
The actors, who were last seen on-screen together in the hit 2013 film Aashiqui 2, shot for the special episode on Tuesday night.
“Promoting last night on one of my favourite shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, with the most fun gang, OK Jaanu,” Kapoor posted on Twitter on Wednesday, along with a photo from the sets.
Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film OK Kanmani, which tells the story of a young couple in a live-in relationship.
Ok Jaanu, which also stars Leela Samson and Naseeruddin Shah, will release in the UAE on January 12.