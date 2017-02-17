Shoojit Sircar hopes short film helps kids

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has directed a short film #ReleaseThePressure, says mounting pressure to perform has become a stark reality for the urban child’s growing up years. The film is part of the #ReleaseThePressure campaign by aerated drink Mirinda. The campaign invites people to pledge against the pressing issue of academic performance and the toll it takes on children.

“I firmly believe our primary responsibility as a conscientious parent, as citizens and as makers of this film, is to not only raise this issue but also to raise it in a manner keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter for the kids that face it,” said the Piku director in a statement.

“Hence, I shot this film in a manner where I only facilitated the process for the child to open up his feelings — an innocent, emotional, pure outburst of a child’s emotion. It is my sincere hope that this film triggers a healthy conversation between parent and child, and facilitates a greater awareness and better understanding towards each other.”

The short film features real letters written and read by teenagers to their parents. These letters articulate their distress during exam time, and it goes on to show the parents’ touching reaction to the letters. It ends with a punchline suggesting from reports that exam pressure and pressure to perform are the leading causes for depression and suicidal tendencies amongst teenagers.

Vipul Prakash, vice president, Beverages, PepsiCo India, said: “With the message of ‘No More Pressurepanti [pressurising], Only Pagalpanti [craziness]’, we want to create awareness about the serious issue of exam pressure and give a very realistic solution that a break amidst the stress can go a long way to release the pressure. We are confident that our film will help people acknowledge and discuss this issue, whilst also encouraging parents and teenagers to take a momentary break.”