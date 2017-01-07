Shekhar Suman to pay tribute to legendary singers

Shekhar Suman

Actor and TV host Shekhar Suman will pay a musical tribute to legendary singers Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Mohammad Rafi and Manna Dey by organising and performing in a concert that will feature romantic songs from the 1960s and 1970s.

Suman’s maiden musical series will begin on February 3 in Mumbai and conclude in May. He will share the stage with other upcoming talents, read a statement.

The concert, in association with Panache Media, will travel to cities including Pune, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The event, titled Dil Se, will also see Suman interacting with the audience.

“I have been rigorously doing riyaaz [music practice] over the years for nearly three hours every day. Currently, I am being trained by Debpriya Adhikary, a singing maestro from Kolkata, over Skype. I think I have finally reached a point where I can sound like a proficient singer without an auto-tuner,” Suman said.

“This concert is a first-of-its-kind multi-city initiative that I’ll be executing with my professional partner Randhir Roy. I’m in all honesty both nervous and excited about this new challenge,” Suman added.

Roy expects a footfall of more than 7,000 attendees in every city.

Roy has worked closely with Suman on all his theatrical productions, and said, “I have always seen his finesse as a musician and hence, I decided to design a national tour”.