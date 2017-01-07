Shekhar Suman to pay tribute to legendary singers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shekhar Suman to pay tribute to legendary singers

The musical series, which will feature songs by Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi and others, will begin on February 3

Image Credit: IANS
Shekhar Suman
Tabloid
 

Actor and TV host Shekhar Suman will pay a musical tribute to legendary singers Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Mohammad Rafi and Manna Dey by organising and performing in a concert that will feature romantic songs from the 1960s and 1970s.

Suman’s maiden musical series will begin on February 3 in Mumbai and conclude in May. He will share the stage with other upcoming talents, read a statement.

The concert, in association with Panache Media, will travel to cities including Pune, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The event, titled Dil Se, will also see Suman interacting with the audience.

“I have been rigorously doing riyaaz [music practice] over the years for nearly three hours every day. Currently, I am being trained by Debpriya Adhikary, a singing maestro from Kolkata, over Skype. I think I have finally reached a point where I can sound like a proficient singer without an auto-tuner,” Suman said.

“This concert is a first-of-its-kind multi-city initiative that I’ll be executing with my professional partner Randhir Roy. I’m in all honesty both nervous and excited about this new challenge,” Suman added.

Roy expects a footfall of more than 7,000 attendees in every city.

Roy has worked closely with Suman on all his theatrical productions, and said, “I have always seen his finesse as a musician and hence, I decided to design a national tour”.

More from Bollywood

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Bollywood

‘Dangal’ now highest-grossing Hindi film

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer