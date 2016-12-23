Mobile
Shankar Mahadevan: Indian youth love folk music

For his initiative, My Country My Music, the Bollywood singer and composer has collaborated with artists who belong to different parts of the country

Image Credit: IANS
Composer Shankar Mahadevan
Tabloid
 

Bollywood singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, whose new project My Country My Music is about popularising Indian folk music, says the youth in India love this genre.

“I feel there is a song for every occasion, and India is a land full of music. Folk music has been our popular music... There is a myth that youngsters only like heavy metal or rock music, but that’s not true. The youth love the folk music and we realised this when we got an overwhelming response during our show,” Mahadevan told IANS. “People should feel proud about the music that we have in our country and that’s my objective.”

For My Country My Music, Mahadevan has collaborated with artists who belong to different parts of the country.

“This is the show that I want to take all over the world because it’s a [right] show with the balance of modernity with authenticity, which can be showcased to the world. I can proudly say that this is my country’s music,” he added.

Mahadevan said he believed that young listeners are “not stupid” and he wants to prove that.

“They are extremely intelligent and they are more intelligent than us. You can’t put a show in a boring format to young kids. They need to relate to it,” he said.

The My Country My Music troupe performed at NH7 Weekender in Pune earlier this year. Mahadevan had on board names such as Mame Khan, ChandanShive, Rashika Chandrashekhar, Rajappa M. and Anandita Paul at the event.

 

 

India
Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsBollywood

India
